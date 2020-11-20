Janet A. RoccoFormerly of Ellwood CityMs. Janet A. Rocco, 87, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away at the Carriage Manor in Shenango Twp., on November 18, 2020.Janet was born on November 11, 1933, in Ellwood City to Dan "Donato" and Rose Marie (Paglia) Rocco. She graduated from the Lincoln High School with the Class of 1952 and is a member of Holy Redeemer Church. Janet worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for over 40 years as a word processer in Bridgeville. She liked to cook and most of all, spending time and caring for her great nieces and nephews.She is survived by her brother-in-law, Alexander Lubich of Ellwood City; her nephews, Jeffrey (Brenda) Lubich of New Castle and John (Lisa) Lubich of Ellwood City; her great-nephews, John R. and Jarett Lubich and her great-nieces, Amanda and Kellee Lubich.She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Lubich.Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at which time a blessing service will take place with Father Philip Farrell officiating.Interment will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.