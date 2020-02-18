Home

Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222

Janet L. Raisley

Janet L. Raisley Obituary
Janet L. Raisley

Ellwood City

Janet L. Raisley, 73, of Ellwood City, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

Janet was born on September 20, 1946, in New Brighton, to the late James and Mary (Stump) Rexroad. For many years she had worked at Trinity Oaks in Franklin Twp. as a nurse's aide. Janet enjoyed playing bingo, working crossword puzzles, and most of all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Derek) Blatchford; her sons, David Raisley and William John Raisley III, and her grandchildren, Daniel Toy and Raven Yhelka, all of Ellwood City; her sister, Caroline Pike of Texas; and her brothers, Scotty (Patty) Rexroad of Raccoon Twp. and Gary Rexroad of Vanport.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Kenneth and James Rexroad; and her brother-in-law, Pete Pike.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at noon at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with the Rev. Travis Richendrfer officiating.


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020
