Janette L. Mathas
1944 - 2020
Janette L.

Mathas

Ellport

Janette L. Mathas, 76, of Ellport, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born in Germany on June 5, 1944, Janette was the daughter of the late Roman and Lydia Pilieve Szkudlarek. She married Alexander Mathas on June 12, 1965, and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2012. Janette attended Holy Redeemer Church.

Surviving are her three grandchildren, Brooke Anthony, Tyler Anthony, and Nicole Anthony and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Anthony. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Mathas.

Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556
Memories & Condolences
