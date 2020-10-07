1/1
JANICE H. WAWRZYNKSI
Janice H. Wawrzynski

Ellwood City

Janice H. Wawrzynski, 54, of Ellwood City passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 5, 2020, at her residence.

Born August 4, 1966, in Rochester, she was the daughter of Albert Spratley of Ellport and Nancy Hall Spratley of Ellwood. She was formerly married to Michael Wawrzynski of Ellwood.

Janice attended Lincoln High School. She formerly worked at the Kimmels Bakery in Ellwood and was also a caregiver for a period of time. She belonged to the Full Gospel Assembly Church in Beaver Falls. Janice enjoyed puzzle books, coloring, reading her bible, and times spent with her family.

Survivors in addition to her parents, are a daughter, Kimberly (Jason Fleagle) Wawrzynski of New Castle; her son, Jonathan (Crystal) Wawrzynski of Ellwood; a sister, Debbie Faraoni of Ellport; four grandchildren, Rachelle, Arionna, Jonathan Jr., and Destinee and one great-grandson, Dalton.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Fred Faraoni.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday October 7, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday October 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Phil Conklin of First Church of God officiating.

Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
