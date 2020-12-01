Jennifer Anne Houk
Wexford
Jennifer Anne Houk, 39, of Wexford, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Born December 1, 1980, in New Castle, Pa., she was the daughter of the Clyde W. Houk of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Andrea Schenker Houk of Ellwood City.
Jennifer was a 1999 graduate of Lincoln High School. She attended Gannon University in Erie, where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Business in 2003. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City. Jen loved to cook, exercise and go to the beach.
Besides her parents, survivors include her grandmother, Joyce Stander of Ellwood City; three half-brothers, Jeff and Dave Houk, both of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Tim (Bonnie) Houk of Ellwood City and her two beloved cats, Sophia and Gia.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Betty Houk and Andrew Schenker.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Humane Shelter of the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.