Joan M. Poholsky, 96, of Ellwood City, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Jameson Care Center in New Castle.
Born January 18, 1924, in Tiffin, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Norman E. and Grace Elizabeth Thompson Lloyd. She was married to Albert W. Poholsky for 74 1/2 years when he died in 2018.
Joan was a member of the Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church where she took attendance for many years. She attended their King's Daughters Sunday School Class. She was also member of the Ellwood City Order of the Eastern Star and the New Castle Wimodosis Society. Joan enjoyed gardening and ceramics. She also enjoyed going to garage sales and playing cards with her card club. Joan enjoyed life to the fullest. She cherished time spent with family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Thomas L. Poholsky and Graceann Snyder, both of Ellwood City; two grandchildren, Melissa Snyder (Pete) Leck and Chad (Marissa) Snyder; and two great grandchildren, Samuel and Elizabeth Leck.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Betty Lloyd and son-in-law, George Snyder in February of 2020.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, private services were held today at Locust Grove Cemetery. Please be with us in prayer.
Memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the Ellwood City Library or the Holy Redeemer Food Bank.
