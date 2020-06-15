JOANNE O'BRIEN
Joanne O'Brien

Formerly of Ellwood City

Joanne O'Brien, age 71, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2020, in the arms of her family.

Joanne was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. She was the beloved daughter of Walter Malutich and Noreen Malutich (Maddox).

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael O'Brien and brother, John Malutich (Evelyn).

Joanne graduated from Lincoln High school in 1967 and Jameson School of Nursing in 1970. Joanne and her husband moved to Rapid City, South Dakota where she remained the rest of her life. She worked many years as an R.N. and then went into Real Estate. She worked full time until she entered the hospital with ovarian cancer on January 30, 2020.

Joanne is survived by her loving daughter, Amy Wiening (Chase), and her beloved granddaughters, Grace and Kate. Joanne was the loving sister and also survived by Carolyn Forsythe (Russ), Richard Malutich (Faith) and Lynda Parmalee (Tom).

We will remember Joanne's smile, her warmth, her energy and her love for life, family and friends.

Private arrangements will be handled OSHEIM AND SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME on June12.

The family would like to thank you all for your support and prayers during this difficult time.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.
