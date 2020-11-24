1/
John A. Conti
John A. Conti

Formerly of Ellport

Mr. John A. Conti, 77, of New Castle, formerly of Ellport, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

John was born on March 16, 1943, in Ellwood City, to the late Carmen A. and Nellie A. (Sainato) Conti. He is a member of the Lincoln High School class of 1961 and the Holy Redeemer Parish. John had worked at the Babcock & Wilcox Steel Mill in Beaver Falls for 18 years as a machinist. He also worked for the Sunoco Service Station which was on the northside of Ellwood City from 1973 to 1975. After the mill closed, John worked at AIRnet Systems at the Allegheny County Airport for 15 years as a supervisor, and over the years was the owner and operator of several reconditioning shops. An outdoorsman, John had a passion for hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Stavrevich) Conti whom he married on June 22, 1963; his daughters, Christine (Mike) Locke of Ellport and Karen (Mike) Covert of Ellwood City; his son, Jay Conti of Boyers, Pa.; his grandchildren, Michael Locke, Samantha Russell, Christian Covert, and Taylor Covert; and his great-grandchildren, Wren Russell and Isla Locke. He is also survived by his sister, Loretta Conti of Ellwood City.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Boris and Evelyn Stavrevich.

A private visitation and service will be held for the family on Tuesday at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Father Philip Farrell and the Rev. Bruce Rosa officiating. Inurnment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Conti's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund.

Those attending the service are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
