John F. Shaffer



Perry Township



John F. Shaffer, 90, of Perry Township, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 17, 2020.



Born on March 1, 1930, in New Castle, Pennsylvania. John is the son of the late Samuel and Christina Dolter Shaffer.



John is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Eleanor "Nellie" Smith, they were married on September 4, 1948. John was a truck driver for Montgomery Ward and after they closed, for FreyMiller. He was a member of Wurtemburg United Presbyterian Church. In his spare time, John enjoyed driving his truck and riding his motorcycle.



In addition to his wife, Nellie, John is survived by his four children, Larry (Patty) Shaffer of Portersville, Samuel Shaffer of Harmony, Terri (Daniel) Yaromey of Fombell and Patti (John) Fennell of Ellwood City; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.



John was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Linda Schrup and a brother, Thomas Shaffer.



A memorial service will be held at Wurtemburg United Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rob Guy.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



