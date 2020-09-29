John F. 'Jack' Simon
Chippewa Township
Jack Simon, of Chippewa Twp., a native of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Elmcroft of Chippewa.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. in Founders Hall at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls PA 15010, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 6:30 p.m. Fr. John Naugle will officiate. Due to Covid-19 and in accordance with CDC guidelines, masks MUST be worn at all times at both the visitation and the Mass of Christian burial. Social distancing will also be enforced.
A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.
Arrangements are being handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
.