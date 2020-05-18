Home

Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
JOHN GREGORY BERES

JOHN GREGORY BERES Obituary
John Gregory Beres

Beaver Falls

John Gregory Beres, 76, of Beaver Falls, died Saturday May 9, 2020, in Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, Brighton Twp. He passed within three days of testing positive for the Coronavirus.

Born May 23, 1943. in New Brighton, he was the son of the late George and Mary ( Hawrylak) Beres. John served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Kearsarge Aircraft Carrier. He retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, District 11 Traffic Unit and is a member of The Retired Public Employees of Pennsylvania, AFSCME Retiree Chapter 13.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Beres (1996) and two sisters, Marceline Guzzetti (March 18, 2017) and Judith Varga (March 26, 2020).

He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Esther and Vic Mazza, Atlanta, Ga.; Eighteen nieces and nephews and his ex-wife, Pam Beres, California.

Due to current restrictions there will be no visitation. A graveside inurnment will be held at a future date in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Ellwood City.

Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Please visit our website to post condolences for the

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on May 18, 2020
