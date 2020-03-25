Home

Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545

JOHN H. "BUD" EMERICK Jr.

JOHN H. "BUD" EMERICK Jr. Obituary
John H. 'Bud' Emerick Jr.

Ellwood City

John H. 'Bud' Emerick Jr., 92, of Ellwood City passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver.

Born December 14, 1927, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late John H. and Ida Rae (Marion) Emerick Sr.

Bud graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. A Veteran, he served as a Second Lieutenant with the Combat Engineers during World War II dealing with the reconstruction in Germany. In 1965, Bud founded J&R Emerick Inc. in Ellwood City, which provided steel fabrication. He was the superintendent at Ellwood Iron and Wire for many years. Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and reading. His most cherished times were spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Carol L. Aiken Emerick; two sons, John H. Emerick III and his wife, Chris of Ellwood City and Randall and his wife, Barbara Emerick of Fombell; four grandchildren, John H. "Buddy" Emerick IV, Ryan Emerick, Ashley Skillman and Kari Hill and twelve great-grandchildren.

Due to the recent uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Bud's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be made to .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Mar. 25, 2020
