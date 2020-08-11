1/1
John Ottaviani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Ottaviani

Ellwood City

John Ottaviani, age 76, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 4:30 a.m. at his home surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on October 13, 1943, in Ellwood City, to Dario and Ann (Maiorano) Ottaviani. He was a 1961 graduate of Lincoln High School and a 1965 graduate of Youngstown State University with a B.S. in Business Administration. He was formerly employed at Mathews Conveyor, and Babcock & Wilcox. He retired from FedEx as a collections specialist in 2005.

John was married to the former Virginia Kathryn Ottobre. They recently observed their 40th wedding anniversary, as they were married July 5, 1980.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Darin John Ottaviani of South Bend, Ind. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Pamela J. Ottaviani, Anita Ottobre (Jay Gettens) of Prospect, and Deanna (Steve) Ottobre-Pierog of Akron, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Warren (Brenda) Ottobre of Westerville, Ohio; and by nephews and nieces, Cory (Lauren) Ottaviani, Joshua Ottaviani, Heather (Gerald) Hoffman, Ryan Ottobre, Aaron Ninos, Jared (Jenny) Ninos, Cameron Ninos, and Dena and Derek Pierog. John is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, Ella and Cameron Ottaviani, Carter and Avery Hoffman, and Mariana and Luella Ninos.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David J. Ottaviani in 2012, and his in-laws, Warren and Dena Ottobre.

John (like his father and uncles) was an avid golfer in his younger days and spent much of his leisure time watching golf on TV. He was also a loyal Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins fan. He enjoyed trips to the campuses of the University of Michigan and the University of Notre Dame for sporting events. John was a talented pianist playing by "ear." He was a member of Babe Alfera's "Classics."

Their group performed for many years at the Eagles in New Castle and also at private parties and weddings. His most treasured moments, however, were spent in the company of his beloved wife and son.

He is a member of Holy Redeemer Church.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 14, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, at Holy Redeemer. Fr. Mark Thomas, Parochial Vicar, will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Holy Redeemer Mausoleum.

Those attending the visitation and Mass are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund or the American Cancer Society.

John's family would like to extend a special thanks to the AHN Hospice and Home Health team.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved