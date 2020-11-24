Joseph V.



Greco Jr.



Ellwood City



Joseph V. Greco, Jr., 88, of Ellwood City, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at UPMC Jameson in New Castle.



Born in Ellwood City on June 15, 1932, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph and Angeline Colao Greco. He married the former Dolores Turner on August 8, 1959, and they enjoyed 59 years together until she preceded him in death on February 26, 2019.



Joseph was a 1950 graduate of Lincoln High School. He retired from the Ellwood City Area School District where he worked for 10 years as a janitor at Perry Elementary School and then transferred to the stock clerk attendant position at Lincoln High School, where he worked for 20 years. Joseph enjoyed watching television, working puzzles, listening to music; he even played the saxophone when he was younger, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He also curated a large collection of movies on VHS that he would lend out to family and friends, but only after he had them sign his book. He kept careful tabs on his collection, his family joked he would even keep a list of any "delinquent" renters and that he also appreciated if the tapes were re-wound upon their return.



Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph V. (Cyndy) Greco of Neshannock Twp.; Robert D. (Patti) Greco of Ellwood City; John L. Greco of Ellwood City; Jim R. (Debra) Greco of Wampum; and Angela (Mark) Shaffer of Ellwood City; two sisters, Mrs. Rose Giancola of Kenniwick, Wash., and Mrs. Clara Minnocci of San Diego, Calif.; 17 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents and his wife, Joseph was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Cosmo Giancola and James Minnocci.



Funeral services for Joseph were private. Entombment took place in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



