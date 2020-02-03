Home

Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504

Joseph Varga

Joseph Varga Obituary
Joseph Varga

Ellwood City

Joseph Varga, 90, of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home.

He was the son of the late Pap and Crepolcy (Vemes) Varga and was born September 7, 1929, in Hungary.

He was a steel mill worker, working in Pennsylvania and eventually in California before relocating back to Ellwood City. He was a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Varga, Jr., of Ellwood City, Pa.

He was predeceased by his wife, Janice McCullough.

Arrangements entrusted to TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY.


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020
