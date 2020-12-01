1/1
JOSEPH WILLIAM MCLAUGHLIN
Joseph William McLaughlin

Ellwood City

Joseph William McLaughlin, 41, of Ellwood City, passed away at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Born in Ellwood City on May 12, 1979, Joseph was the son of Charles Joseph (Kathy) McLaughlin of Orange, Calif. and Joy B. Dwyer Nye (fiancé, Michael Richard) New Castle.

Joseph was a chef and graduate of the Culinary Institute of Pittsburgh and Riverside High School.

Besides his parents, Joseph is survived by his sister, Sarah (Marlin Salazar) Nye of Anaheim, Calif.; his brothers, Charles McLaughlin of Johnstown, Pa. and Michael (Brittany Wright) Nye of Johnson City, Tenn.; his stepbrother, Benjamin Nye of Goose Creek, S.C.; his stepfather, Miles Nye of Ellwood City; his niece and nephew, Sylas Nye and Bella Bettencort; his grandmother, Vella Papa of Ellwood City; his special aunt, Jill McCreary and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to COVID, all services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Dec. 1, 2020.
