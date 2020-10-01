Joyce M. Kraynak
Ellwood City
Joyce M. Kraynak, 71, of Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her residence.
Born March 22, 1949, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Dorothy Chapman Newton . She was married to Ron Kraynak for 46 years, he survives.
Joyce owned and operated the Homestead Bar in Ellwood City for 10 years. She was a member of the Keystone II Women's Pool Team and the treasurer of the pool league. She was a bus driver for the Ellwood City School District. Joyce attended the First Baptist Church in Ellwood City. She enjoyed canasta, crocheting, and playing Mario on the Nintendo Wii. She cherished spending time with her family.
Survivors include three sons, Robert (Jodi) Lumley, Richard Lumley, and Ronnie Kraynak, and two daughters, Linda and Ronaile Kraynak, all of Ellwood City; three sisters, Emily Weaver of Ellwood City, Charlene (Ted) Bohizic of New York City, and Roxanne (Randy) Gwilt of Ellwood City; two brothers, Leonard "Bud" (Mary) Newton of Maryland and Russell Herko of New Galilee; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Lumley; sister, Judy Bender; and a great-granddaughter, Alydia Rose.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.
Funeral services will be held at the Marshall Funeral Home, on October 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Paul Moore of the Union Goodwill Community Church officiating.
Interment will follow in Slippery Rock Church Cemetery.
.