Joyce Minteer Hazen



Formerly of Ellwood City



Joyce Minteer Hazen, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away September 13, 2020, at Manorcare in Oak Lawn, Ill.



Joyce was born in Ellwood City on March 10, 1944, to the late Dewey F. and Mary Jane Minteer. She was a 1962 graduate of Lincoln High School. Joyce and the late Ralph Hazen were married in 1968. She worked as a trimmer at the knitting mill and various jobs in the community. Later, she and her husband owned and operated the Northside Café. She was known for her spicy curly fries, steak salads, and fried smelts.



Joyce owned Paramount Graphics and Printing in Gary, Indiana, where she managed day to day business operations and her husband Ralph operated the printing machinery. They fulfilled government, church, and military printing contracts including the National Park Service. She was active in the auxiliaries of many organizations such as Eagles, Elks, VFW, and American Legion. Her business sponsored many local youth sports teams in Gary, Ind.



In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, who passed away 3 weeks ago; her son, Robbie Hazen; and brother, Wade Minteer.



She is survived by one brother, Dewey Minteer.



Joyce had a feisty personality. She never failed to speak her mind but truly had a heart of gold. She will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store