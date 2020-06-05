JUSTIN DAVID HART
Justin David Hart

Ellwood City

Justin David Hart, 31, of Ellwood City, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was the son of Kerry and LuAnne (Graber) Hart and was born March 19, 1989, in Silver Spring, Md.

He is survived by his parents; his brothers, Jacob Lee Hart of Aliquippa, Jordan Taylor Hart and his wife, Malyn of New Castle and Jarod Allen Hart of Ellwood City. He is also survived by his grandmothers, Cora Graber and Charlotte Hart, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Justin graduated with his MBA from Robert Morris University in 2013. He worked at DON Services in New Castle as an Accountant. His favorite things to do were fishing out on the pontoon boat, taking his dog to swim at the creek, and sitting by a bonfire with his family. He enjoyed playing video games with his brothers. He loved traveling to his brother's house over the weekend to enjoy sushi with friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Joseph Graber and James Hart Sr.

The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service following at 4 p.m. at the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, with Dan Peterson, officiating.

You may read the obituary, sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
