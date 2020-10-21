1/1
Keith C. "Buster" Houk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith C.

'Buster' Houk

Chewton

Keith C. "Buster" Houk, 89, of Chewton, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Avalon Nursing Center.

Born in Chewton on January 13, 1931, Keith was the son of the late Keith H. and Erma M. Parker Houk. He was employed at the Ellwood Works of US Steel and later retired from American Bridge where he was an electrician. He also ran Jimmy's Spa in New Castle and worked as a bartender at Rosina's in Mahoningtown.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Keith served during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion.

Keith enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening.

Keith is survived by his sister, Diana Dunstan of Ellwood City and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by a brother, David J. Houk and a sister, Betty Aromatorio.

Services for Keith were private. Interment took place in Clinton Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved