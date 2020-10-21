Keith C.



'Buster' Houk



Chewton



Keith C. "Buster" Houk, 89, of Chewton, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Avalon Nursing Center.



Born in Chewton on January 13, 1931, Keith was the son of the late Keith H. and Erma M. Parker Houk. He was employed at the Ellwood Works of US Steel and later retired from American Bridge where he was an electrician. He also ran Jimmy's Spa in New Castle and worked as a bartender at Rosina's in Mahoningtown.



A veteran of the U.S. Army, Keith served during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion.



Keith enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening.



Keith is survived by his sister, Diana Dunstan of Ellwood City and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by a brother, David J. Houk and a sister, Betty Aromatorio.



Services for Keith were private. Interment took place in Clinton Cemetery.



Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



