Kenneth E. Burns Jr.
Franklin Township
Kenneth E. Burns Jr., 71, of Franklin Township, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Heritage Valley in Beaver.
Born September 24, 1948, in Ellwood City, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth E. Burns Sr. and Helen McKinney Burns, she survives. He was married to Peggy Heyslerman Burns for 51 years.
Ken was a graduate of Lincoln High School in 1966. He was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, where he was a computer network engineer. He was a past president and treasurer of the Franklin Township Baseball Association and the Ellwood City Baseball Federation. He coached baseball for many years. Ken spent his life trying to help others. He was an avid hunter and gardener. His most cherished time was spent with family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Helen and his wife, Peggy; three sons, Sean and his fiancée (Dawn Herman) Burns of Ellwood City, Brent Burns of Franklin Township, and Larry Burns of Ross Township; brother, Randy (Patty) Burns of Ellwood City; sister, Vickie (Dell) Streckeisen of Ellwood City; three beloved grandchildren, Katie, Patrick, and Jenessa Burns; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth and brother, Larry Burns.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 25, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City Marshal. Pastor Jay Sterling of Wurtemburg United Methodist Church will officiate.
Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association
or the Heart Association
.