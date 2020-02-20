Home

KEVIN MARSHALL OLINGER

KEVIN MARSHALL OLINGER Obituary
Kevin Marshall Olinger

Slippery Rock Township

Kevin Marshall Olinger, 46, of Slippery Rock Township, Pa. passed away on February 17, 2020, in New Castle, Pa.

He was the son of Blaine Olinger and the late Frances Olinger, born on July 11, 1973, in New Brighton.

He is survived by two daughters, Alivia May Olinger and Kayla Ann Olinger; a sister and brother-in-law, Darcy (Olinger) Cook and Chad Cook.

He graduated from Riverside High School and was employed by Nalco for 19 years. He enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid bow hunter and fisherman. He loved the Lord with all of his heart and attended Victory Family Church. He was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, and friend. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Olinger.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 p.m. on February 21, 2020, with funeral services being held at 7 p.m. at TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, with Pastor Cathy Matos, officiating.

You may read the obituary, sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com.


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Feb. 20, 2020
