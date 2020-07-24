Larry Edward 'Ziggy' Zeigler
West Pittsburg
Larry Edward "Ziggy" Zeigler, 67, of West Pittsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
Born February 20, 1953, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Dale R. and Helen L. (Baucom) Zeigler.
Larry retired from Reactive Metals in West Pittsburg. A veteran, Larry served for 9 years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Chewton Christian Church. Larry was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to hunt, fish, and camp. He enjoyed teaching his grandsons to fish and created lasting memories camping and fishing with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Gayle A. Chappell Zeigler; two daughters, Heather (Doug) Russell of Bessemer and Holley (Guy) Marcantino of Edinburg; sister, Marilyn Zeigler of New Castle; four grandchildren, Guy (Elizabeth) Marcantino III, Jason Houk Jr., Doug Russell Jr., and Loraine Russell; and one great-granddaughter, Hazel Marcantino.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ellen Ritchie; and a brother, Richard Zeigler.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 25, from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. His former pastor, the Rev. Gene Hydrick will officiate the service. Military rites will be offered by the New Castle Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.