1/1
Larry F. Tooch
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry F. Tooch

Koppel

Larry F. Tooch, 72, of Koppel, died Friday, November 6, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family.

Born November 15, 1947, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Lena (Riccardi) Tooch. An avid hunter, fisherman, and woodworker, he always had a desire to be outdoors. He coached youth baseball for years in Koppel, was an officer and member of the Koppel-Big Beaver Sportsmen's Association where he shot on the rifle team. He shot competitive rifle at Camp Perry, and bowled with his wife in a couple's league at Sims Bowling Lanes. Larry was a member of the National Guard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandy (Shade) Tooch; his son, Randy Tooch; his two daughters, Laurie (Bill) Nerone and Heather Tooch; and four grandchildren, Taylor and Halle Nerone, Kane Whelan, and Jase Elchin.

Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
(CHIP) GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME
117 Blackhawk Road
Chippewa, PA 15010
724-846-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by (CHIP) GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved