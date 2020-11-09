Larry F. Tooch
Koppel
Larry F. Tooch, 72, of Koppel, died Friday, November 6, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family.
Born November 15, 1947, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Lena (Riccardi) Tooch. An avid hunter, fisherman, and woodworker, he always had a desire to be outdoors. He coached youth baseball for years in Koppel, was an officer and member of the Koppel-Big Beaver Sportsmen's Association where he shot on the rifle team. He shot competitive rifle at Camp Perry, and bowled with his wife in a couple's league at Sims Bowling Lanes. Larry was a member of the National Guard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandy (Shade) Tooch; his son, Randy Tooch; his two daughters, Laurie (Bill) Nerone and Heather Tooch; and four grandchildren, Taylor and Halle Nerone, Kane Whelan, and Jase Elchin.
Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
