Larry Howard Barge
Wellston, Ohio
Larry Howard Barge, 72, of Wellston, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, following complications during a surgical procedure.
Larry was born to the late Howard L. Barge and the late Lilian Marks, and raised by his father and stepmother the late Rose Mary Barge of Ellwood City.
Larry served a six-year tour of duty with the U.S. Navy sixth fleet where he was a Corpsman aboard the USS Waccamaw. Waccamaw was a replenishment oiler. He also served on the USS Independence. Larry was a 1966 graduate of Riverside High School. Larry was employed as Programs Analyst at the Harris Company in Derry, N.H. and with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare in Harrisburg, Pa.
Mr. Barge enjoyed fishing, computer science, photography, and most of all his family and loved ones, and enjoyed visiting the Barge Family Reunion each summer at Pymatuning State Park.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Fair) Barge of West Pittsburg, Pa.; a son, Larry Barge, known to many of his family and friends at Teddy; and by brothers, Gordon "Tim" Marks of Boston, Mass.; and recently by a brother, Russell E. Barge of New Castle, Pa.
Larry H. Barge is survived by many loving family members, his domestic partner of 12 years, Shirley Pierce of Wellston, Ohio; a daughter, Sara Brenton of Boston, Massachusetts; brothers, Preston Barge of Lewisburg, Tenn.; James (Mary) Barge of Ellwood City, Pa.; and Tony Barge of Ellwood City, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews, and stepchildren.
Visitation will be held at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City, on Wednesday, November 11, from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Pastor Gail Davis will officiate. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com