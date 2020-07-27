1/1
Larry Richard Howe Sr.
1947 - 2020
Larry Richard Howe Sr.

Formerly of Portersville

Larry Richard Howe, Sr., joined our Lord on July 21, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla., after a brief illness.

Born in his home in Kellytown, Pa., on April 25, 1947, he was the son of Clair "Elroy" and Orlena (Rowles) Howe. He married the love of his life, Barbara (Haversack), on May 7, 1966.

Barb is survived along with children, Larry Howe, Jr. (Kathy) of Olanta, Pa., Lynette Kolhmeyer of Glassport, Pa., and Lesley Vignolini (Chris) of Port Charlotte, Fla., and their nine grandchildren, Stephanie Dotts, Beth Howe, Timmy Howe, Zack Eury, Chance Kolhmeyer, Chloe Kolhmeyer, Antonio Vignolini, Josh Vignolini and Joey Vignolini. They also had seven great-grandchildren. Larry's surviving siblings, Leslie Howe of Newton Falls, Ohio, Terry Howe of Curwensville, Pa., Patty Howe of Olanta, Pa., Joyce Meckley of Bells Landing, Pa., and Debbie Rickard of Curwensville, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lindsey; his sister, Elaine; and many loved ones throughout the years.

Larry was happily married to Barb for over 54 years. He loved to take family camping trips to Delaware for fishing. He loved to bowl in a league at Parkstown Lanes and anything to do with casinos, lotteries and gambling! He loved family reunions where he could see his sisters and brothers and all of the family! He couldn't pass up karaoke or a good debate. Lesson known by all was not to talk politics with Larry! He was proud of having worked in the coal mining industry with his dad and his son. He really enjoyed being a sub-contractor for FedEx Custom Critical where he received recognition for his safe driving and his efforts post-Katrina.

A Celebration of Life will be held in July of 2021 in Curwensville, Pa. We will post detailed information on Facebook and in local papers in June 2021. Cards may be sent to the family.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terri Mclaren
Friend
July 25, 2020
ll always love you honey
Barb howe
Spouse
July 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barbara Hairhoger Gagliardi. Prayers to you and Family ..
Friend
