Laura Mae FarrellyNorth Sewickley TownshipLaura Mae Farrelly, 79, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away on November 9, 2020 at Brighton Wellness Center, Beaver after battling dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.She was the daughter of the late Murray Ayers and Laura (Black) Ayers and was born December 26, 1941, in Pittsburgh.She is survived by her husband, Joseph P. Farrelly; their ten children, Laura Walko and her husband, John, Christine Duncan and her fiancé, Jason E. Sobel, David Pointer, Norman Miller, John Pointer and his wife, Lori, Diane Herko, Judy Boring-Hodge and her husband, Russ, Brooke Farrelly and her husband, Michael, Meghan Farrelly and Trisha vanWinkle; sixty grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, numerous great great-grandchildren and one sister, Ruthann Chavet.Laura was a graduate of Chartiers High School and was a very dedicated and loving housewife, mother, and grandmother. She was our best friend and most loyal confident. Laura was Presbyterian by faith and loved her family, all seventy of them.Laura loved the Steelers, dancing, long trips and of course going to casinos and she loved her dog, Rosie.She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Burtha Stasik. Robert Ayers and Sonny Ayers.The family held a private farewell, for Laura, on November 10, 2020, atTurner Funeral Home in Ellwood City. There will be a private releasing of her ashes on December 26, 2020, as she is laid to rest with her parents, as her final wishes.Laura will be tremendously missed by everyone who knew her, it is never goodbye, but only "See you later".Arrangements entrusted to TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.