Lawrence Kadunce



Ellwood City



Lawrence Kadunce, 71, of Ellwood City, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Born in New Castle, Pa., on June 1, 1949, Lawrence was the son of the late Maximilian and Sophia Graliski Kadunce. A veteran of the U.S. Air force, Lawrence served in Vietnam. Lawrence was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His family was the most important thing in his life; he taught his children how to hunt, fish and how to just have fun together. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.



Lawrence is survived by his wife, the former Sharon Ross, whom he married on April 7, 1984; his children, Tessa (Richard) Glidden, Robert Kadunce, and Nicole (Jason) Schwartz, all of Ellwood City, and Eli (Alex) Kadunce of Indiana, Pa.; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Maxine (Robert) Tutelo of New Kensington, and Donna McFarland of New Castle; and a brother, John (Judy) Kadunce of New Kensington.



In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Kadunce; his daughter, Dawn Kadunce; his son, Shane Flynn; his grandson, Jason Schwartz, Jr.; and six brothers and six sisters.



Friends will be received on Tuesday, September 29th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. with Pastor Dave McQuaid. Interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.



