Lisa Marguerite Mason
Formerly of Ellwood City
Lisa Marguerite Mason, 63, went to her final rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She was born in Lackawanna, N.Y., on September 24, 1956, to Alfred E. and Dolores M. (Zajac) Vacossin. A resident of Ellwood City since 1962, she attended St. Agatha's Elementary and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1974. Lisa's lifelong love for both children and nursing started early; at 15, she began working on weekends as an aide at the McGuire Home for Children in Moon Twp., Pa., from 1969-74. Upon graduating in 1978 from Aultman College in Canton, Ohio, Lisa was employed as a pediatric RN at Virginia Beach General Hospital.
On November 9, 1991, Lisa married Ronald Joseph Mason of Springfield, Va., after which the newlyweds made their permanent home in Palmyra, Va. Subsequently, Lisa continued her nursing career at UVA's Student Health clinic.
In April 2009, Lisa became an independent beauty consultant with Mary Kay. She quickly captured top company honors in sales, the direct result of her devotion to her customers and Mary Kay sisters. She loved giving makeovers and helping her customers look their absolute best. Lisa's creative side also came through in her hobbies: writing, painting, and scrapbooking.
Lisa is survived by her sons, Andrew Joseph and Isis Adara (Rodgers) Mason, and Jonathan Henry Mason; husband Ron; and sister, Diana C. Vacossin of Philadelphia, Pa. She also leaves behind her aunt, Kathryn Zajac, and cousin, Lorien Zajac, both of Sebastopol, Calif.; cousin,Lyle Ryan of Kensington, Calif.; sister-in-law, Renee Vacossin of Vancouver, Wash.; and godchildren, Jon (Britni) Davis, Sammi (Chris) Miles, and Matthew Davis, all of Palmyra, Va.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Joseph Andrew (Renee) Vacossin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Lisa's life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Select Cremation in Scottsville, Va.
Memorial contributions in Lisa's name may be made to the McGuire Memorial Foundation: 724.843.0365, https://mcguirememorialfoundayion.org.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on May 20, 2020