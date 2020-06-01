Lois Eileen Tangora
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Eileen Tangora

Ellwood City

Lois Eileen Tangora, 87, of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away peacefully at The Grove at Harmony on May 29, 2020. She was the daughter the late Eugene Russell Bash and Bessie Christina (Henderson) Bash and was born October 18, 1932, in Turtle Creek, Pa.

She is survived by sons, Charles Hammersmith and his wife Carol of Ellwood City, and David Hammersmith of Ellwood City, and daughters, Cathleen Hammersmith of Harmony, Pa., Cynthia Norge of New Castle and Connie Curry of Ellwood City. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Robert Bash and his wife Eileen Bash of Economy Borough.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Hammersmith; second husband, Frank Tangora; and brother, Donald Bash.

Lois is remembered most for enjoying family gathering with its cooking and seasonal decorations. Along with family nurturing, her interests included birding, gardening, travel trailer camping, and local history.

Before her second marriage, she had worked as a cook at Eppinger's Restaurant, in line production and testing at Leeds & Northrup, and a care aide at the Blair Nursing Home.

Arrangments have been entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.

You may read the obituary, sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved