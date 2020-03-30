Home

POWERED BY

Loren L. "Larry" Cole

Add a Memory
Loren L. "Larry" Cole Obituary
Loren L. 'Larry' Cole

Perry Township

Mr. Loren L. "Larry" Cole, 80, of Perry Twp., passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Cole was born on July 4, 1939, in Webster, West Virginia, to the late William J. and Ruth P. (Bailey) Cole. He had attended Lincoln High School. Larry then served with the U.S. Navy until his discharge on August 4, 1964. Following his service with the Navy, he worked at the Ellwood City Forge for 39 years. Larry was Baptist by faith and a volunteer with the Ellwood City Hospital Auxiliary. He was a member of the Ellwood City Forge 25 year club, was an avid reader, and loved his cars. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching baseball especially the Pittsburgh Pirates. He will be remembered as being selfless, having a wonderful sense of humor, the best friend anyone could have, and generous to a fault.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Sapp) Cole whom he married on July 16, 2002; his daughters whom he took great pride and joy in and spoke with almost every day, Lori Lee Cole of Cranberry Twp. and Lynn Ann Cole of Pensacola, Fla.; his stepdaughter, Diana Tillia and stepson, Mike (Sue) Tillia, both of Ellwood City; his grandchildren, Asia Anderson, Aaron Johnson, and Kayla Johnson; and his beloved dog, Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister in infancy, and his sister, Alice L. Biego.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Cole's name may be made to the Ellwood City Library.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Ellwood City.


logo

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -