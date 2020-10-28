1/1
LORRAINE JACOBY
Lorraine Jacoby

Ellwood City

Lorraine Jacoby, 63, of Ellwood City, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Walter and Marlene Chappelle Ripper and was born July 12, 1957, in Ellwood City.

She is survived by her husband, of over 40 years, George Jacoby; daughters, Natalie Jacoby of Ellwood City and Stephanie Jacoby and her fiancé, Craig McDanel of Ellwood City; grandchildren, Bryce Laszlo and Camille McDanel; brothers, Tenny Ripper, Scott Ripper and his wife, Penny, Leonard Ripper and his wife, Kim, all of Ellwood City; one niece, Rachael Steinbach and nephews, Lenny Ripper and Kyle Ripper.

She was a proud Veteran, serving in the United States Army. She was a lover of all animals, and rescued and rehabilitated many horses, over the years.

Private services entrusted to TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 28, 2020.
