LOUISE VERONE

LOUISE VERONE Obituary
Ellwood City

Mrs. Louise Verone, 90, of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Northview Estates.

Mrs. Verone was born on August 9, 1929, in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Anthony and Blanche (Pace) Zaccheo, Sr. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1947. Louise had worked at the Ellwood City Knitting Mill and later at the Ames Department Store in Franklin Twp. She is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish and the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna (Chris) Distelzweig of Niceville, Fla.; her sons, David (Susan) Verone and Mark Verone, both of Ellwood City and Andrew (Beth) Verone of Beaver; her grandchildren, Alissa Verone-Boyle, Andrea Vukovcan, Luke Verone, Meg Verone, Molly Verone and Kate Verone; her great-grandson, Liam Boyle and her brother, Anthony Zaccheo of Ellwood City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Andrew A. Verone whom she married on July 24, 1948 and passed away on August 4, 1988; her sister, Rose Marie Fusco; her brother, Vincent Zaccheo and her daughter-in-law, Beverly Verone.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a public service. A private service will be held for her family at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. Interment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Apr. 8, 2020
