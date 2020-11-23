1/1
MARGARET M. THOMPSON
Margaret M. Thompson

Formerly of Ellwood City

Margaret M. Thompson, 91, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away at Quality Life Services of Grove City on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Born in Ellwood City on March 30, 1929, Margaret was the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Stevenish Moskal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Thompson, Jr. on July 26, 2004. They were married on June 26, 1948. Margaret worked at Edleman's Shoe Store in Ellwood City and was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish.

Surviving are her grandchildren, Michael Thompson of Harmony, Pa., Rachel (Don) Taylor of Holly Spring, N.C. and Andrew Thompson of New Jersey and her great grandchildren, Eva and Alyssa Taylor.

Besides her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Rod W. Thompson and her daughter, Debbie O'Donnell; her three sisters, Elizabeth, Ann and Mary Moskal and her three brothers, Andrew, Michael and George Moskal.

Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of her Blessing Service at 1 p.m. with Pastoral Associate, Kay Ann Bellissimo. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556
