MARJORIE HELEN NAGEL
Marjorie Helen Nagel

Formerly of Ellwood City

Marjorie Helen Nagel, 99, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away the morning of August 11, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Born April 27, 1921, in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Frances Katuria (Phillips) Amos. After her mother's death, Marjorie was raised by her uncle and aunt, who became her adoptive parents, R. Frank and Cora Houk. On May 14, 1942, Marjorie married her husband of 78 years, John R. Nagel. He survives.

Marjorie was a graduate of Shenango High School. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She loved to sing and was a member of Ellwood City Hospital Auxiliary. She was a former member of Third Presbyterian Church and more recently Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir for both of her churches.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Haven Convalescent Nursing Home for the love and care that was given to Marjorie.

In addition to her husband, Marjorie is survived by one daughter, Janice E. (Jerry) Wilbeck of Rockwall, Texas; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Pearl) Wilbeck of Rockwall, Texas, Jon Wilbeck of Lindale, Texas, Cindy Nagel of Portersville, Pa. and Jim Nagel of Ellport, Pa., and four great-grandchildren, Kylan Brooke Wilbeck, Kristen Paige Russell, Krista Jo Nagel and Tyler Nagel.

Along with her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by one son, Howard "Dutch" Nagel.

A memorial service will be announced, at a later date.

Burial will be at Harmony Baptist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be offered to the City Rescue Mission, 319 S. Croton Street, New Castle, Pa., 16101 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.cunningham

fh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Aug. 14, 2020.
