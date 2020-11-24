1/1
Marjorie J. "Margie" Malush
Marjorie J. 'Margie' Malush

Ellwood City

Mrs. Marjorie J. "Margie" Malush, 83, of Ellwood City, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Northview Estates.

Mrs. Malush was born on January 18, 1937, in Heidelberg, Pa., to the late Stanley and Helen (Harbin) Kasperowski. She had graduated from the Bridgeville High School with the class of 1955. For many years Marjorie worked for the Army Corp. of Engineers at the Federal Building in Pittsburgh where she was in charge of the travel department. Following her retirement, she became a volunteer with the Ellwood City Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, flower gardening, country music, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Mike) Doban of Harmony; her sons, Tom (Debbie) Malush of Baldwin, Eugene Malush of Baldwin, and Paul (Nancy) Malush of Smock, Pa.; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her brother, James Kasper of Bethel Park; and her sister-in-law, Blanche Kasperowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John E. Malush whom she married in June of 1960 and passed away in 1986; her brother, Stanley Kasperowski; and her sister-in-law, Mary Kasper.

As per Mrs. Malush's wishes, there will not be a public visitation or service. The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.

Mrs. Malush's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Northview Estates staff for the wonderful care that they extended to her.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 24, 2020.
