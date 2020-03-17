Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View Map

MARJORIE SHADE PAVLOVIC OSELETT

Add a Memory
MARJORIE SHADE PAVLOVIC OSELETT Obituary
Marjorie Shade Pavlovic Oselett

Koppel

Marjorie Shade Pavlovic Oselett, 92, of Koppel, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in UPMC-Mercy.

Born March 11, 1928, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Manor) Reisinger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Hugh Shade, Peter Pavlovic and Fred Oselett; her son, Dennis Shade; a grandson, Shawn Glitsch; two brothers, Richard and Harry Reisinger; and her companion of 14 years, Stanley Lipinski.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Sandy (Larry) Tooch of Koppel and Nancy A. (Rick) Glitsch of Ellwood City; a daughter-in-law, Patty Shade; five grandchildren, Randy Tooch, Laurie (Bill) Nerone, Heather Tooch, and Brandon and Adam Shade and six great-grand

children, Taylor and Halle Nerone, Kane Whelan, Jase Elchin and Madilyn and Caitlyn Glitsch.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of a Blessing service at 7 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com. Deacon Harry DeNome will officiate.

Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.


logo

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -