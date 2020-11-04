Marjory FerreseEllwood CityMarjory Ferrese, 86, of Ellwood City, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, surrounded by her family, at her home.She was the daughter of the late Leo and Hazel Irene (Himes) Schlemmer and was born on July 31, 1934, in Franklin Township.She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Harris of Virginia and Carol Ross and her husband, Ronald of Chippewa; her son, Joe Ferrese and his wife, Rosemarie of Ellwood City; grandchildren, Robert and Jason Harris and Carly Ross; three step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren.Marjory was the last living member of her family. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1952. Marjory married the love of her life, Robert Ferrese in 1953, and they were married 53 years, at the time of his death, in 2006. She was a longtime member of Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School and volunteered her time to help the Jet Cadets. She also worked with the youth group, of her church, was a member of the former King's Daughter Class and was also a Den Mother. Marjory was employed, over the years, at Miller's Clover Farm Store, in Frisco, Original Dust Proof in Ellport, G. C. Murphy, in Ellwood City, McDonald's and Burger King, in Ellwood. She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ferrese; her sisters, Ethel Bollinger, Elsie McKinney, June Shaffer and Frances Leona Radaker and son-in-law, Norman Harris.The family would like to express their appreciation to Gallagher Home Health and Gallagher Hospice for their constant care and concern during this difficult time.The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on November 5, 2020, with funeral services following at 6 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Arndt officiating at the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.Interment will be in Slippery Rock Church Cemetery, Wayne Twp.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church, in Ellwood City.