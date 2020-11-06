1/1
MARK KEVIN CROFTON
Mark Kevin Crofton

Koppel

Mark Kevin Crofton, 66, of Koppel, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born September 30, 1954, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rella Stiles Crofton.

Survivors include his brother, Paul (Donna) Crofton; sister, Karen McCoy, three nieces, Jessica Crofton of Ellicott City, Md., Sarabeth McCoy of Sewickley and Paige Osier of Pittsburgh and one nephew, Connor McCoy of Sewickley.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Crofton.

Mark was the sole owner of Crofton Painting for the past 30 plus years.

Mark was an avid hunter, never missing an opening day of deer hunting. He also enjoyed watching all kinds of sports on TV, especially the Steelers. Mark liked to fly his ultra light airplane in the summer and fall. His biggest summertime passion was his back-yard tomato garden.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Pastor Wesley Sherry of Park Alliance Church will officiate.

The family asks that visitors wear face masks and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
