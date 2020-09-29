Mary A. Carbone
New Castle
Mary A. Carbone, 96, of New Castle, passed away the morning of September 26, 2020, at Quality Life Services of New Castle.
Born on December 21, 1923, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Vito Macioge and Julia (Basile) Palimino Macioge.
On September 19, 1953, Mary married her beloved husband, Nicholas V. Carbone. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2007.
Mary had worked at Shenango Pottery. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Vitus Site. Mary enjoyed dancing and cooking. A loving step-mother and grandmother Mary's greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.
Mary is survived by her stepdaughter, Saundra Suber and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by four brothers, five sisters, her stepson and step-son-in law.
Visitation will be on Wednesday 1 to 2 p.m. at the ED & DON DECARBO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 941 South Mill St.
Visitors are required to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding wearing of face masks and practicing social distancing.
A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com
.