Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504

MARY E. BAKER

MARY E. BAKER Obituary
Mary E. Baker

Ellwood City

Mary E. Baker, 93, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital, on March 25, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Nestor and Mary Tassin Peters, and was born on May 15, 1926, in Ellwood City.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry Baker and his wife, Loraine of New Castle, Pa. and Bruce Baker and his wife, Cynthia of Harmony, Pa.; grandchildren, Meghan Blose of New Castle, Emily Peffer and her husband, Jason of Portersville, Pa., Philip Baker and his wife, Brooke of New Castle, Cassidy Baker of Harmony, and Casey Baker of Harmony and great-grandchildren, Craig Blose, Madison Blose, Luke Baker, Callie Baker and Rayleigh Peffer

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She married the love of her life, Charles Baker on August 9, 1946, and were blessed with two sons.

Mary was a member of First Christian Church and a member of the Speeders. She also worked at the Knitting Mill, Albert's Drug Store, and worked in the cafeteria at Riverside High School. She was also a Den Mother for the Wiley Hill Troop; she and her husband were avid card players; enjoyed square-dancing and was a volunteer at North Sewickley Twp Fire Department Auxiliary

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Charles Baker; one grandson-in-law, Todd Blose; Siblings, Amelia McCaslin, William Peters and Raymond Peters; one half-brother, Alvis Laurain, and two half-sisters, Olga Uphoff and Celia Wilson

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held, along with interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. A public Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Mar. 27, 2020
