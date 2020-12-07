Mary 'Teidie' Elizabeth Dolter



Ellport



Mary "Teidie" Elizabeth Dolter, 95, of Ellport, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Northview Estates in Ellwood City.



Born on February 3, 1925, Mary was the daughter of the late Paul and Emma Fleckenstein Thiebaud. Mary graduated from Zelienople High School in 1943 and she worked at US Steel where she met her husband of 40 years, Walter Glenn Dolter. Glenn preceded her in death on September 18, 1994.



A member of Holy Redeemer Church, Mary also belonged to the Ellwood City Municipal Women's Club for several years. Mary also worked as a receptionist at Dolter Chiropractic. She loved to water ski, swim and spend time at her camp in Tionesta. She also loved going to card club, dancing, parties and holidays and her favorite thing in the world was time spent with family and friends. Mary, or "Ma" or "Teidie" as she was known, was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who showed everyone in her life so much fun, laughter, compassion, love and happiness. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mary is survived by her three children and their spouses, Shirley (Gene) Coccia, Larry (Jayne) Dolter, and Judy (Tom) Kline, all of Ellwood City; seven grandchildren, Kelly and Kylie Coccia, Matthew Dolter, Curtis Kline, Merridith Roth, Michelle Harkins and Kayla Lucy; five great-grandchildren, Drake Lucy, Cali Kline, Jack and Alice Harkins and Logan Roth; a sister, Mildred Sullivan of Ellwood City; and a brother, Daniel (Kay) Thiebaud of Zelienople.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by three brothers; Paul Thiebaud, Eugene Thiebaud and Ralph Lang.



Private services for Mary were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport. Interment took place in English Lutheran Cemetery in Zelienople.



