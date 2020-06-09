Mary Grace IerinoEllwood CityMrs. Mary Grace Ierino, 90, of Ellwood City, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Edison Manor in New Castle.Mrs. Ierino was born on February 7, 1930, in Ellwood City, to the late Domenico and Mary (Riccardi) Dominelli. She had attended Lincoln High School and is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish. Mary had worked at Dustproof in Ellport for 25 years, and Fotia Bros. Drapery for 5 years, both as a seamstress. She is a former member of the Wayne Twp. V.F.D. Ladies Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed ceramics, sewing, gardening, and most of all cooking.She is survived by her son, Nick Ierino of Cranberry Twp.; her grandchildren, Stacey (Anthony) Ferrante, Leslie Ierino, Stephanie Ierino, Shawn Ierino, John Ierino, and Sarah Ierino; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Ierino and Zachary Sherin; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Dominelli of Perry Twp.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Ierino whom she married on November 12, 1949 and passed away on November 23, 2016; her sisters, Sundae Cox and Anna Rose Hassen; her brother, Joseph Dominelli; and her daughter-in-law, Lisa (Fox) Ierino.Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Resurrection Mausoleum. Those attending the visitation and Mass are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.