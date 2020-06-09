Mary Grace Ierino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Grace Ierino

Ellwood City

Mrs. Mary Grace Ierino, 90, of Ellwood City, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Edison Manor in New Castle.

Mrs. Ierino was born on February 7, 1930, in Ellwood City, to the late Domenico and Mary (Riccardi) Dominelli. She had attended Lincoln High School and is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish. Mary had worked at Dustproof in Ellport for 25 years, and Fotia Bros. Drapery for 5 years, both as a seamstress. She is a former member of the Wayne Twp. V.F.D. Ladies Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed ceramics, sewing, gardening, and most of all cooking.

She is survived by her son, Nick Ierino of Cranberry Twp.; her grandchildren, Stacey (Anthony) Ferrante, Leslie Ierino, Stephanie Ierino, Shawn Ierino, John Ierino, and Sarah Ierino; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Ierino and Zachary Sherin; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Dominelli of Perry Twp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Ierino whom she married on November 12, 1949 and passed away on November 23, 2016; her sisters, Sundae Cox and Anna Rose Hassen; her brother, Joseph Dominelli; and her daughter-in-law, Lisa (Fox) Ierino.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Resurrection Mausoleum. Those attending the visitation and Mass are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved