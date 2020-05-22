Home

Mary J. DeCaria Ricciardi

Mary J. DeCaria Ricciardi Obituary
Mary J. DeCaria Ricciardi

Formerly of Ellwood City

Mary J. DeCaria Ricciardi, 91, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on May 16, 2020, at her home in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She was born in Ellwood City, on November 7, 1928, to the late Domenic and Libby DeCaria. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1947 and shortly after moved to New York, where she worked in the accounting department at Macy's. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmine Ricciardi and her brother, Tony DeCaria.

She is survived by her daughters, Anne Marie (Robert) Weiss and Donna (Dave) Rodriguez; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Grace DeCaria; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were at Arthur's Funeral Home, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on May 22, 2020
