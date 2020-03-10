Home

Mary L. Sturgess

Mary L. Sturgess Obituary
Mary L.

Sturgess

Ellwood City

Mary L. Sturgess, 59, of Ellwood City, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence.

Mary was born on January 17, 1961, in Ellwood City, to the late Leo and Eleanor (Crouch) Collier. She had worked for MSA in Evans City and later she drove vans for Ellwood City Transit Inc. She is also a member of the Hungarian Home in Ellwood City. Mary enjoyed playing pool and crocheting.

She is survived by her daughter, Brandi (Jim) Beachem of Perry Twp.; her son, Derek Sturgess of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her grandchildren, Mikayla Beachem and Jordyn Beachem; and her sisters, Carol (Dave) Horn of California, Kathy (Rick) Blontz of Wampum, and Sue Beachem of Ellwood City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Joseph and Robert Collier.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. Final inurnment will be at the Slippery Rock Cemetery.


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Mar. 10, 2020
