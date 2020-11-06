Mary Micacchione
West Pittsburg
Mary Micacchione, 98, of West Pittsburg passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Avalon Place in New Castle.
Born June 6, 1922, in Wampum, she was the daughter of the late Hugo and Elizabeth DeLeonardis Ciro. She was married to George Micacchione on June 6, 1945. He passed on January 4, 2002.
Mary was a member of Holy Spirit Parish in New Castle. She was a graduate of Wampum High School in 1940. She retired as a clerk from G.C. Murphy's. Mary enjoyed crafts and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, George (Marilee) Micacchione of New Castle; two daughters, JoAnn (John) Coppola of Schneckville Pa. and Pam (Ken) Caravella of West Pittsburg; sister, Ann Oprisu of New Beaver; five grandchildren, Christiane Meixner of Aurora Ill., Alex (Paula) Meixner of Stuart Fla., Katrina (Seth) Miller of Tallahassee Fla., Nicole Caravella of Pittsburgh, and Kenny Caravella of New Castle and four great grandchildren, Zoey, Kayla, and Brody Meixner of Stuart Fla., and Gideon Miller of Tallahassee Fla.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Dom, James, Fred, Tony "Archie" and Joseph Ciro and two sisters, Polly Takas and Rose Hughes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private blessing service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum.
Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Avalon Place for their extraordinary care and compassion.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.