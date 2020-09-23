Mary P. (DeCaria) Graves



Formerly of Ellwood City



Mary P (DeCaria) Graves, passed away to be with the Lord on Friday September 18, 2020, at Halifax Hospice Center in Port Orange, Fla.



She was born April 6, 1942, in Ellwood City, Pa. Her passion was always doing whatever she could to serve her church in every capacity possible. She was always ready to serve the Lord and help anyone in need. She also enjoyed bowling, reading, her family, friends, and belonging to various organizations.



She graduated from Clarion University and went to Spain for six months to enable her to study Spanish. She earned two master's degrees in Spanish and Library Science and worked at various schools and universities.



She is survived her husband, Douglas; her dog, Bella; and her siblings, Ralph DeCaria of Florida, Angelo DeCaria of West Virginia, and Vinnie Minteer of Ellwood City. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, Geri Roberts, Dean Novalesi, Marci and John Jewett, Savanna, Mathew and Kalob Jewet, Mindi and Kurt Radaz, Kolten Radaz, Kayler Radaz, and Keegan Radaz, Maria Carlson and Kaiden and Hadley Carlson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Victoria and Vincent DeCaria; her sister, Theresa Novalesi; and her brother, Anthony DeCaria.



She will be buried at Holy Redeemer cemetery and Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Ellwood City, will handle final arrangements.



The family would like to extend their thanks to hospice nurses, her church, and Sue Ellen for their help in this difficult time.



