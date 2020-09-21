Mary T. Bartolomeo



Ellwood City



Mary T. Bartolomeo, 62, of Ellwood City, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 18, 2020.



Born in Ellwood City on November 8, 1957, Mary was the daughter of Joseph and Joann Black Lordi of Ellwood City. She is survived by her husband, Orlando E. Bartolomeo whom she married on June 16, 1984. Mary worked as a baker at Kimmel's Bakery and was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. In her earlier years, Mary worked as a nail tech and hairdresser. She enjoyed arts and crafts but mostly enjoyed her time with her grandchildren.



Besides her parents and husband, Mary is survived by her two children, Michael Bartolomeo of Ellwood City and Paige (Tyson) Hill of Magnolia, Ohio; her four grandchildren, Jacob, Noah, Aaron and Ella Hill; a sister, Joni (David) Fernbaugh of LaPlata, Md.; and three brothers, George Lordi, Joseph (Elaine) Lordi, Jr. and D.J. Lordi, all of Ellwood City.



Mary was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Bartolomeo.



Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be offer by Fr. Mark L. Thomas following visitation at 8 p.m. in the funeral home.



