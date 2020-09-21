1/1
Mary T. Bartolomeo
1957 - 2020
Mary T. Bartolomeo

Ellwood City

Mary T. Bartolomeo, 62, of Ellwood City, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Born in Ellwood City on November 8, 1957, Mary was the daughter of Joseph and Joann Black Lordi of Ellwood City. She is survived by her husband, Orlando E. Bartolomeo whom she married on June 16, 1984. Mary worked as a baker at Kimmel's Bakery and was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. In her earlier years, Mary worked as a nail tech and hairdresser. She enjoyed arts and crafts but mostly enjoyed her time with her grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary is survived by her two children, Michael Bartolomeo of Ellwood City and Paige (Tyson) Hill of Magnolia, Ohio; her four grandchildren, Jacob, Noah, Aaron and Ella Hill; a sister, Joni (David) Fernbaugh of LaPlata, Md.; and three brothers, George Lordi, Joseph (Elaine) Lordi, Jr. and D.J. Lordi, all of Ellwood City.

Mary was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Bartolomeo.

Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be offer by Fr. Mark L. Thomas following visitation at 8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
22
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
22
Service
08:00 PM
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556
