Marylou Evelyn Snyder

Marylou Evelyn Snyder Obituary
Marylou Evelyn Snyder

North Beaver Township

Marylou Evelyn Snyder, 77, of North Beaver Township, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by love.

Born April 2, 1943, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Ellis C. and Evelyn Chambers Allen. She was married to David A. Snyder who passed on April, 5, 2005.

She is survived by three children, three sisters, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum.

Complete obituary may be viewed and condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Apr. 13, 2020
