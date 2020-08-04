1/1
MICHAEL CIAMPAGLIONE
Michael P. Ciampaglione

Chippewa Township

Mr. Michael P. Ciampaglione, 74, of Chippewa Twp. passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.

Mr. Ciampaglione was born on January 19, 1946, to the late Guerine and Filomena (DiPaolo) Ciampaglione. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School with the Class of 1963. He then attended Geneva College and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy. Michael worked as a Pharmacist/Manager at Ray's Pharmacy in Beaver Falls until 1990, then he became the Pharmacist/Manager at Rite Aid in Beaver Falls, until his retirement in 2015. He was also a member of the St. Monica's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marlene (Ricciuti) Ciampaglione; his daughters, Michele (Shane) Baumgardner of Sandusky, Ohio and Melissa (Tony) Boutwell of Brunswick, Ohio; his sons, Michael (Christi) Ciampaglione of Midland, Va. and Matthew (Jessica) Ciampaglione of Monaca; his grandchildren, Angela Baumgardner, Garrett Baumgardner, Talia Boutwell, Mia Boutwell, Nicolas Ciampaglione, Casey Ciampaglione, Luca Ciampaglione, and Dominic Ciampaglione.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Ciampaglione in 1970, and his in-laws, Dominic and Mary (Ritorto) Ricciuti.

Due to the current conditions with COVID-19, a Memorial Service for Michael will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Ciampaglione's name may be made to the charity of the donors choosing.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
